Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 768 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in GATX by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in GATX by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.73 and a 200-day moving average of $134.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.96. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $151.33.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

