Magnetar Financial LLC Cuts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,523 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,500,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $376,136,000 after buying an additional 68,568 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 536,149 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,725,000 after buying an additional 179,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile



Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.



