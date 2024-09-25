Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet
In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,758,426.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841 in the last ninety days. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ CENTA opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.73.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Central Garden & Pet Profile
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
