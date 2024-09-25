Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 398.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 81.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,779.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.8 %

QRVO stock opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

