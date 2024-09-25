Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,138 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.