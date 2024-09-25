Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Linde by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $1,897,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $479.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $228.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $480.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $459.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.40.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

