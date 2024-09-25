Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 9,601 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $67,717,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $45,303,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $38,538,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $34,911,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 9,622.0% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 911,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after buying an additional 902,546 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSEM shares. StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

