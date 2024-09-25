Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.42 million, a PE ratio of -87.43 and a beta of 1.95. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXL

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.