Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $374.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.