Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,546,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,250,000 after purchasing an additional 77,934 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,107,000 after purchasing an additional 225,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $23,383,000. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 534,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.