Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 6,962 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

