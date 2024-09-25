Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 15,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Up 3.1 %

Pegasystems stock opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.95 and a beta of 1.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $72.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $66,172.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $66,172.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $698,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357,058 shares in the company, valued at $24,951,213.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,955 shares of company stock worth $3,243,771 in the last ninety days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

