Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Melius Research started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $156.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.