Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,641 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 379.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 245,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 194,056 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 856,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 470,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ONTO opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.98 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.17 and a 200-day moving average of $202.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONTO

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.