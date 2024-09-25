Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,851 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $241.29 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $281.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.22 and a 200 day moving average of $227.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.