Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 5,056 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Starbucks by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,961 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.92.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.