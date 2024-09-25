AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.4 %

AZN stock opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $238.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

