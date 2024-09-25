Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,356 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

