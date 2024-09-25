Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 150.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE GD opened at $304.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.50 and a 200 day moving average of $291.69. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $309.97.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

Get Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.