Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $518.11 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $528.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.18.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

