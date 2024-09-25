General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $580,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.36.

Shares of GE opened at $189.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $189.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

