Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in C3.ai by 4.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in C3.ai by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Capmk raised C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AI stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

