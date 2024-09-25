Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,876 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 145.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 518,009 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,091,000 after acquiring an additional 56,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,364,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Williams Companies stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

