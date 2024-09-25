Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Prologis by 4.7% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day moving average is $118.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.35.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

