Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,489,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,824,000 after buying an additional 1,743,418 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,940 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 232.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.