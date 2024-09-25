Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWU opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

