Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

BR opened at $210.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.45. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

