National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,910,000 after purchasing an additional 550,153 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,730,000 after purchasing an additional 269,441 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 249,967 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.07.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.