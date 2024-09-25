Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after acquiring an additional 487,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after buying an additional 957,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.