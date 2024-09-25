Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 19,890 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,194,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $97,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 36,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

