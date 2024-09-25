Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.20% of Ooma worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ooma by 52.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Ooma by 30.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 33.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OOMA opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.92. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OOMA. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ooma

Ooma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.