Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,219 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,609,000 after acquiring an additional 602,040 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

