Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,766 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 453,926 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385,115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after acquiring an additional 68,924 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,379,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $131.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.65. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,483 shares of company stock worth $1,383,031. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

