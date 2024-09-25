Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.