Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $19,846,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 150,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,856,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $5,834,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $4,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.08. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

