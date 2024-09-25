Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,533 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.02% of Axcelis Technologies worth $93,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,105,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,040,000 after purchasing an additional 263,604 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,819,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 492,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 162,040 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $170.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

