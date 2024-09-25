Certified Advisory Corp Sells 591 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 259,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,685,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,782,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 583,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 379,996 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.