DRW Securities LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Sharecare by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 9,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,296 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the second quarter valued at $892,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 17,847.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 550,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 547,396 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 203,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,151,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 189,029 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.43 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

In other Sharecare news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $244,377.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,790,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,760.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SHCR opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.50. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

