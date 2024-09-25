DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Shares of BMEA opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $287.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMEA. Truist Financial downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut shares of Biomea Fusion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Biomea Fusion Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

