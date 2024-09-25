CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Derek Cumming Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Derek Cumming sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.41, for a total value of C$814,100.00.

CCL Industries Price Performance

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$82.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$52.82 and a 12 month high of C$82.96.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL.B. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.