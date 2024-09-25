Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Major Shareholder Alco Investment Co Purchases 282,420 Shares

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIGet Free Report) major shareholder Alco Investment Co bought 282,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $1,098,613.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 330,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,022.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BNZI stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Banzai International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $828.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Banzai International from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

