Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Major Shareholder Alco Investment Co Purchases 282,420 Shares

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alco Investment Co bought 282,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $1,098,613.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 330,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,022.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Banzai International Trading Up 96.2 %

Shares of BNZI stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Banzai International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $828.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banzai International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNZI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Banzai International from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

