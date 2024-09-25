Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 26,271 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $3,457,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEO shares. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

