Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 88.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 121,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,473,391.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,473,391.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,752.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

