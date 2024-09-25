360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Tony Pitt Purchases 2,692,663 Shares

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt purchased 2,692,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,157,845.09 ($793,044.58).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Tony Pitt acquired 1,205,569 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$506,338.98 ($346,807.52).

On Friday, July 26th, Tony Pitt acquired 1,775,225 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$640,856.23 ($438,942.62).

360 Capital REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00.

360 Capital REIT Cuts Dividend

360 Capital REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. 360 Capital REIT’s payout ratio is -23.08%.

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

