The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Steven Broz Sells 2,982 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $256.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.25. The stock has a market cap of $150.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.18.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

