Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 219,614 Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 219,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FER. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of FER opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. Ferrovial SE has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.20.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

