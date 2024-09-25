Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew E. Korenberg Sells 9,772 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 9,772 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $989,121.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,647.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $112.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,230,000 after buying an additional 46,906 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,655,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

