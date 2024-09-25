TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior Sells 18,068 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior sold 18,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total transaction of C$1,138,284.00.

Richard Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Richard Prior sold 3,000 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00.

TRP stock opened at C$63.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$44.70 and a twelve month high of C$64.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.5431472 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.69.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

