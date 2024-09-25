Dirk Kersten Sells 40,831 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Kersten sold 40,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $1,442,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, September 20th, Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $2,894,530.95.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,758,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 792,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DYN shares. StockNews.com cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

