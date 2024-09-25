Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 8,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Zscaler Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ZS stock opened at $174.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.47 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.47.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Mizuho downgraded Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.39.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Trading Halts Explained
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.